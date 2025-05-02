Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8

Melco Resorts will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants must register in advance to receive dial-in information. The company highlights that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, affecting the actual results. Melco Resorts operates integrated resort facilities primarily in Asia and Europe, including various venues in Macau and the Philippines. The company is majority-owned by Melco International Development Limited, with Lawrence Ho serving as Chairman and CEO.

Full Release



MACAU, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:30 p.m. Singapore Time).





To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.





Online Registration Link:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046805-vujibk.html







An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at



http://www.melco-resorts.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited







The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



www.altiramacau.com



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (



www.cityofdreamsmacau.com



), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



www.mochaclubs.com



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



www.studiocity-macau.com



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



www.cityofdreamsmanila.com



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (



www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit



www.melco-resorts.com



.





The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







For the investment community, please contact:







Jeanny Kim





Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer





Tel: +852 2598 3698





Email:



jeannykim@melco-resorts.com









For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





