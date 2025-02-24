Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Melco Resorts will announce Q4 and 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2024, on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance to receive dial-in information. The company provides integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, operating notable destinations like Altira Macau and City of Dreams in Macau, City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines, and City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus. The press release includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements, acknowledging various risks and uncertainties impacting the company's future performance. For further inquiries, contact details for the investment and media relations teams are provided.

Potential Positives

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set to release its unaudited financial results for Q4 and the full year 2024, which can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and growth opportunities.

The accompanying conference call offers investors and analysts a direct channel to obtain information and ask questions, enhancing transparency and engagement with the investment community.

The release includes a link for online registration to the conference call, indicating a user-friendly approach for stakeholders to participate and access important company information.

Potential Negatives

The company is announcing the release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, which may indicate potential issues with previous performance that necessitate a press release to clarify or address.

There is a significant emphasis on forward-looking statements and associated risks, highlighting uncertainty in the gaming market and the impact of local and global economic conditions on the company's operations.

The mention of potential risks related to the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law may raise concerns about regulatory challenges that could affect the company's business operations in this key market.

FAQ

When will Melco Resorts release its financial results?

Melco Resorts will release its financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

What time is the conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 27, 2025.

How can I join the conference call?

Participants can join by registering through the provided Online Registration Link.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an audio webcast and replay will be available on Melco Resorts' website.

What are forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements are non-historical and reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding future events.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MLCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $MLCO stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MACAU, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO), a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025 to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Singapore Time).





To join the conference call, please register in advance using the below Online Registration Link. Upon registering, each participant will receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique Personal PIN which can be used to join the conference.





Online Registration Link:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045522-8dixzq.html







An audio webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available at



http://www.melco-resorts.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited







The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



www.altiramacau.com



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (



www.cityofdreamsmacau.com



), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



www.mochaclubs.com



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



www.studiocity-macau.com



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



www.cityofdreamsmanila.com



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (



www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit



www.melco-resorts.com



.





The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







For the investment community, please contact:







Jeanny Kim





Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer





Tel: +852 2598 3698





Email:



jeannykim@melco-resorts.com









For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.