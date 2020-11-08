Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

The quarterly results for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 6.9% short of analyst estimates at US$213m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.69, 47% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:MLCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Melco Resorts & Entertainment's 16 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.79b in 2021. This would be a major 81% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.33 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.28 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$21.21, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Melco Resorts & Entertainment at US$30.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.40. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Melco Resorts & Entertainment's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 81% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Melco Resorts & Entertainment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$21.21, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

