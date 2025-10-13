Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Melco Resorts (MLCO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Melco Resorts is one of 264 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Melco Resorts is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLCO's full-year earnings has moved 122.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MLCO has returned 35.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 5%. This means that Melco Resorts is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Adtalem Global Education (ATGE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.9%.

In Adtalem Global Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Melco Resorts belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.9% so far this year, so MLCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +4.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Melco Resorts and Adtalem Global Education as they could maintain their solid performance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

