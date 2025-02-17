Melco Resorts & Entertainment Featured in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and Achieves BREEAM "Excellent" Rating for Studio City Phase 2

Melco Resorts achieves sustainability recognition, including S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and BREEAM "Excellent" rating for Studio City Phase 2.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 as an "Industry Mover" within the Casinos & Gaming sector, reflecting its strong sustainability performance according to the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Additionally, the company's Studio City Phase 2 has achieved a BREEAM New Construction "Excellent" rating, marking it as the first BREEAM certified project in Macau and the first of its kind in China under specific criteria. This recognition highlights Melco's commitment to sustainable development, with CEO Lawrence Ho emphasizing the company's focus on responsible stewardship of the planet and communities. Melco operates integrated resorts in various regions, demonstrating its commitment to high-performing and sustainable business practices across its operations.

Potential Positives

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been included in the prestigious S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 as an "Industry Mover" in the Casinos & Gaming industry, indicating its leadership in corporate sustainability among top-performing companies.

The Studio City Phase 2 development received a BREEAM New Construction “Excellent” rating, marking it as the first BREEAM certified project in Macau and the first in China under the International 2016 New Construction: Bespoke scheme, showcasing Melco's commitment to sustainable building practices.

The recognized sustainability efforts underscore Melco's position as a responsible steward of the environment and align with its broader sustainability strategy 'Above & Beyond', enhancing its corporate reputation and appeal among environmentally-conscious stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

Despite accolades for sustainability, the press release does not address any existing environmental or operational challenges that Melco Resorts may face, potentially leading to skepticism about the authenticity of their sustainability claims.



The focus on awards and recognition may overshadow any underlying financial or operational issues that investors and stakeholders could find concerning, creating a risk of perception management rather than substantive performance improvement.



The press release lacks quantitative data or specific initiatives that elucidate how Melco plans to maintain or improve its sustainability efforts moving forward, which may leave stakeholders wanting for more actionable insights.

FAQ

What recognition has Melco Resorts received in 2025?

Melco Resorts has been named an "Industry Mover" in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

What is the significance of the BREEAM "Excellent" rating?

The BREEAM "Excellent" rating signifies high sustainability standards for the Studio City Phase 2 development.

How many companies were evaluated for the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025?

A total of 7,690 global companies were assessed for the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

What does the BREEAM certification aim to achieve?

BREEAM certification aims to create sustainable, high-performing new build assets with positive environmental impacts.

Who leads Melco Resorts & Entertainment?

Melco Resorts is led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman and CEO of the company.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





- Included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025







-



Studio City Phase 2 receives BREEAM New Construction “Excellent” rating







MACAU, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has received recognition from the highly regarded,



S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment



(



CSA



), a leading evaluation of companies’ sustainability performance. Furthermore, Melco has attained a



Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method



(



BREEAM



) certification for the Studio City Phase II for its efforts in sustainable development.





Melco has been included and named “Industry Mover” within the Casinos & Gaming industry in the newly published



S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025



, widely regarded as the benchmarking resource for corporate sustainability performance. Yearbook members are selected based on their score from the



S&P Global 2024 CSA



. To be listed, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and achieve a



CSA



score within 30% of their industry’s top-performing company. Melco is positioned among the top performing companies selected for inclusion from a total of 7,690 global companies across more than 60 industries.





Furthermore, by incorporating the very highest sustainability standards, Melco’s Studio City Phase 2 development has achieved the



BREEAM



“Excellent” rating for New Construction, becoming the first



BREEAM



certified project in Macau, following its earlier “Excellent” rating for the design stage. The



BREEAM



New Construction standards provide a framework to support the delivery of new build assets which are both high performing and sustainable. The framework aims to create positive environmental and social impact while supporting commercial success.





In addition, the Studio City Phase 2 development is also the first



BREEAM



certified project in China under the category



International 2016 New Construction: Bespoke



scheme with an “Excellent” rating. In 2021, Studio City Phase 2 was named winner of the “Regional Award, Asia” at the BREEAM Awards.







Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco



, said, “In our goal to inspire guests by showing them a sustainable future is a better future, we are honored to be recognized by



S&P



and



BREEAM



for our dedicated efforts towards our sustainability ethos, reflecting our commitment at every operational level and touchpoint. As highlighted in our sustainability strategy ‘Above & Beyond’, we will strive to continue to make a positive impact in everything we do, leading by example, and showing that it is possible to be successful while being responsible stewards of our planet and communities.”







About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited







Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



www.altiramacau.com



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



www.mochaclubs.com



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



www.studiocity-macau.com



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



www.cityofdreamsmanila.com



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (



www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit



www.melco-resorts.com



.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





