Melco Resorts & Entertainment Evaluates Strategic Alternatives for City of Dreams Manila

Melco Resorts is exploring strategic options for City of Dreams Manila, advising by CBRE and Moelis. No decisions made yet.

Quiver AI Summary

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has announced that it is exploring potential strategic alternatives for City of Dreams Manila, which is managed by its subsidiary, Melco Resorts Leisure. The company has engaged CBRE Capital Advisors and Moelis & Company as financial advisors to aid in this evaluation process. While no decisions have been made yet regarding the strategic alternatives, there is no guarantee that this exploration will result in a transaction. Melco plans to provide updates on the situation only as deemed necessary. The press release also includes a safe harbor statement regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks affecting the company’s operations and future outlook.

Potential Positives

Melco Resorts is actively evaluating strategic alternatives for City of Dreams Manila, indicating a proactive approach to optimizing asset performance.

The engagement of CBRE Capital Advisors and Moelis & Company as financial advisors suggests the company is seeking expert guidance to maximize potential outcomes.

This exploration could lead to improved financial stability or growth opportunities for Melco Resorts, potentially benefiting stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of evaluating strategic alternatives may signal potential operational or financial distress related to City of Dreams Manila, raising concerns among investors.

The lack of clarity on the future direction of City of Dreams Manila could lead to uncertainty in investor confidence and impact stock performance.

The involvement of financial advisors indicates that the company is likely considering significant changes, which might suggest a troubled assessment of its current operations in the region.

FAQ

What strategic alternatives is Melco evaluating for City of Dreams Manila?

Melco is exploring potential strategic alternatives for City of Dreams Manila, managed by its subsidiary Melco Resorts Leisure.

Who are the financial advisors assisting Melco in this evaluation?

Melco has engaged CBRE Capital Advisors, Inc. and Moelis & Company LLC as financial advisors for this process.

Is a decision regarding the strategic alternatives finalized?

No decision has been made yet regarding potential strategic alternatives for City of Dreams Manila.

What should investors know about Melco's forward-looking statements?

Melco's forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could lead to different actual results than expected.

How can I find more information about Melco Resorts?

For additional information, please visit Melco's official website at www.melco-resorts.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MLCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $MLCO stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MACAU, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announced that it is evaluating potential strategic alternatives in relation to City of Dreams Manila. Melco Resorts Leisure (PHP) Corporation (“Melco Resorts Leisure”), a subsidiary of Melco, manages and operates City of Dreams Manila pursuant to an operating agreement entered into by, among others, Melco Resorts Leisure, certain other subsidiaries of Melco and PremiumLeisure and Amusement, Inc.





Melco has retained CBRE Capital Advisors, Inc. and Moelis & Company LLC as financial advisors to assist in the process of exploring potential strategic alternatives for City of Dreams Manila.





No decision has been made regarding any strategic alternative and there can be no assurance that the exploration of potential strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. Melco does not intend to comment on or provide updates in relation to this process unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) local and global economic conditions, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) risks associated with the implementation of the amended Macau gaming law by the Macau government, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited







The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



www.altiramacau.com



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (



www.cityofdreamsmacau.com



), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



www.mochaclubs.com



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



www.studiocity-macau.com



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



www.cityofdreamsmanila.com



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (



www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit



www.melco-resorts.com



.





The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







For the investment community, please contact:







Jeanny Kim





Senior Vice President, Group Treasurer





Tel: +852 2598 3698





Email:



jeannykim@melco-resorts.com









For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.