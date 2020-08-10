Melco Resorts & Entertainment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (Symbol: MLCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.39, changing hands as high as $19.11 per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLCO's low point in its 52 week range is $10.81 per share, with $25.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.