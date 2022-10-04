Melco Resorts & Entertainment Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MLCO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (Symbol: MLCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.14, changing hands as high as $7.50 per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd shares are currently trading up about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.06 per share, with $12.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.