Melco Resorts & Entertainment Achieves Record 107 Five-Star Awards in 2025 Forbes Travel Guide Ratings

Melco Resorts earns three new FTG Five-Star awards, boosting its total to 107, leading luxury hospitality in Macau and Asia.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has once again excelled in the newly released 2025 Forbes Travel Guide, maintaining its leading position among integrated resorts in Asia and achieving the most FTG Five-Star awards in Macau. This year, the company received three new Five-Star awards in the Hotel, Restaurant, and Spa categories, bringing its total to a record 107 stars. Notable recipients of the new awards include Studio City’s Epic Tower, The Spa at Epic Tower, and Aurora restaurant at Altira Macau. Chairman & CEO Lawrence Ho expressed pride in the recognition and emphasized Melco's commitment to luxury hospitality and entertainment. Overall, Melco continues to enhance its offerings across its properties in Asia and Europe.

Full Release







MACAU, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces its achievements in the newly released



2025 Forbes Travel Guide



(



FTG



), further excelling this year in its lead among integrated resorts in Asia and topping the competition across all of Macau. With three new



FTG



Five-Star awards granted to Melco across the Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories, including for Studio City’s



Epic Tower, The Spa at Epic Tower



and Altira Macau’s



Aurora



restaurant, the Company has attained the most Five-Star awards in Macau and Asia with a record total of 107 stars.







Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco



, said, “It is an honor to be recognized once again by



FTG



. We are thrilled to receive three new Five-Star awards across our hotels, restaurants and spas this year, highlighting our dedication to creating integrated resorts that offer superlative design, operation and guest experience. We are excited to welcome new and returning guests at our properties in Asia and Europe in the year ahead, as we continue to and enhance our luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings across Melco’s portfolio.”





The 19 Five-Star awards presented to Melco properties and facilities in



2025 FTG



include:













Hotels













Restaurants













Spas













Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau





Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau





Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau









Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau





Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau





Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau









Star Tower, Studio City





Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau





The Spa at Epic Tower, Studio City *









Epic Tower, Studio City *





Pearl Dragon, Studio City





Zensa Spa, Studio City









Altira Macau





Aurora, Altira Macau *





Altira Spa, Altira Macau









Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila





Tenmasa, Altira Macau





Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila













Ying, Altira Macau













* New



FTG



Five-Star award winner



















About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited







Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



www.altiramacau.com



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



www.mochaclubs.com



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



www.studiocity-macau.com



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



www.cityofdreamsmanila.com



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (



www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit



www.melco-resorts.com



.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







About Forbes Travel Guide







Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.







Connect with Forbes Travel Guide







Instagram: www.instagram.com/ForbesTravelGuide





X: www.twitter.com/ForbesInspector





Facebook: www.facebook.com/ForbesTravelGuide







For media enquiries, please contact:







Chimmy Leung





Executive Director, Corporate Communications





Tel: +852 3151 3765





Email:



chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b898b093-97b7-47b0-85fa-d4517ebe55f3





