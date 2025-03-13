Melco Resorts & Entertainment Achieves Eight MICHELIN Stars in 2025 Guide for Macau and Hong Kong

Melco Resorts & Entertainment earned eight MICHELIN Stars for five restaurants in Macau, highlighting culinary excellence and hospitality.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been recognized in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2025, receiving a total of eight MICHELIN Stars across five restaurants located in its integrated resorts: City of Dreams, Studio City, and Altira Macau. Notably, Jade Dragon has maintained its prestigious Three MICHELIN Stars for the seventh year, while Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has also secured Two MICHELIN Stars for the same duration. Additionally, the One MICHELIN Star awards went to Pearl Dragon, Ying, and Sushi Kinetsu. Chairman & CEO Lawrence Ho expressed pride in these accolades, highlighting Melco's commitment to enhancing Macau's culinary reputation and providing exceptional dining experiences.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been awarded a total of eight MICHELIN Stars across five restaurants, reinforcing its position as a leader in fine dining in Macau.

Jade Dragon continues to maintain its prestigious Three MICHELIN Star status for the seventh consecutive year, highlighting its excellence in Cantonese cuisine.

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has also retained its Two MICHELIN Stars for seven consecutive years, showcasing ongoing culinary innovation and quality.

The recognition of multiple restaurants with MICHELIN Stars enhances the brand's reputation, potentially attracting more guests and elevating Macau’s status as a premier culinary destination.

While the press release highlights numerous awards, it may reflect the company's increasing pressure to maintain and improve its already high standards amid a competitive market.

The continuous distinction of its restaurants indicates a potential for high operational costs associated with maintaining those quality standards, which could strain profitability.

Over-reliance on high-profile awards may create expectations that could be difficult to meet in future evaluations.

How many MICHELIN Stars did Melco Resorts receive in 2025?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment received eight MICHELIN Stars across five restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2025.

Which restaurant maintained Three MICHELIN Stars for seven consecutive years?

Jade Dragon at City of Dreams maintained its Three MICHELIN Star status for the seventh consecutive year.

What awards have Alain Ducasse at Morpheus received?

Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been awarded Two MICHELIN Stars and has received other prestigious awards, including Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating.

What type of cuisine does Pearl Dragon specialize in?

Pearl Dragon specializes in refined Cantonese cuisine and has been awarded One MICHELIN Star in the latest guide.

Where can I find more information about Melco Resorts?

You can find more information about Melco Resorts & Entertainment at their official website, www.melco-resorts.com.

Full Release











MACAU, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment continues to lead in Macau in the newly published



MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2025



, being granted eight MICHELIN Stars across five restaurants located in City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau. This year’s result sees



Jade Dragon



, City of Dreams’ Cantonese fine dining restaurant, maintain its superior Three MICHELIN Star status for the seventh consecutive year, while



Alain Ducasse at Morpheus



is honored with Two MICHELIN Stars for the seventh consecutive year. Furthermore, Melco’s signature Cantonese restaurants



Pearl Dragon



at Studio City and



Ying



at Altira Macau, and Japanese restaurant



Sushi Kinetsu



at City of Dreams each garner One MICHELIN Star.







Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco



, said, “It is a privilege to receive this distinction from



MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau



, considered by many as the global hallmark of fine dining and quality cuisine. As we strive to continually push the boundaries of luxury hospitality and entertainment by delivering our guests innovative and unforgettable experiences, we remain committed to enhancing Macau's reputation as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy through exceptional culinary offerings. We extend our gratitude to our Culinary and Food & Beverage teams for their unwavering commitment to excellence and congratulate them on this remarkable achievement. We will go on enriching our offerings and attractions as we invite guests from around the globe to enjoy the finest experiences Macau has to offer.”





At the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony which took place today in Macau, Melco properties’ restaurants received the following honors:







Jade Dragon – 3 MICHELIN Stars







Three MICHELIN-Starred Chinese restaurant Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. With spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service, Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau. Recent honors and awards include:







MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Three Stars (2019-2025)



Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Three Diamonds (2020-2025)



Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2014-2025)



Trip.com Gourmet’s Diamond award (2024), Black Diamond award (2021-2023) and only Three-Star restaurant in Macau (2020)



La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)



Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Macau Tastemakers List (2024)



Three Stars in Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide (2024)



TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards’ Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2024)



South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2014-2025)



Harper’s BAZAAR HK’s BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2025)



Tatler Asia’s Tatler Best 100 Restaurants (2024)



Tatler Dining Guide’s Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)



Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2014-2024)













Alain Ducasse at Morpheus – 2 MICHELIN Stars







Awarded Two MICHELIN Stars, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines French gastronomy with a contemporary vision and sentimental approach to cooking. The restaurant located at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Recent honors and awards include:







MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Two Stars (2019-2025)



Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2025)



Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2025)



Trip.com Gourmet’s Diamond award (2022-2024), Platinum award (2021) and One Star recognition (2020)



La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)



Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Macau Tastemakers List (2024)



TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards’ French Restaurant of the Year (2024)



South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables recognition (2020-2025)



Tatler Dining Guide’s Top 20 Macau Restaurants award (2024)



Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2019-2024)









Pearl Dragon – 1 MICHELIN Star







Studio City’s MICHELIN-Starred Cantonese restaurant Pearl Dragon offers a refined taste of China complemented by sophisticated décor. Dedicated to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies. Recent honors and awards include:







MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2017-2025)



Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2019-2025)



Trip.com Gourmet’s Platinum award (2021-2024)



La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)



South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2017-2025)



Tatler Dining Guide’s Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)



Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2016-2024)



Haute Grandeur Global Restaurant Awards’ Best Chinese Cuisine in Asia - Excellence Award (2022)









Ying – 1 MICHELIN Star







Awarded the coveted MICHELIN Star, Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Recent honors and awards include:







MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2017-2025)



Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2025)



La Liste’s Top 1,000 World’s Best Restaurants (2025)



South China Morning Post’s 100 Top Tables (2023-2025)



Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence (2015-2024)













Sushi Kinetsu – 1 MICHELIN Star







Bestowed the coveted MICHELIN Star, Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs. Recent honors and awards include:







MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2024-2025)



Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2025)



Trip.com Gourmet’s Platinum award (2024)













About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited







Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (



www.altiramacau.com



), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (



www.mochaclubs.com



), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (



www.studiocity-macau.com



), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (



www.cityofdreamsmanila.com



), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (



www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy



). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the “Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit



www.melco-resorts.com



.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.







