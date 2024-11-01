Melco Resorts call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Melco Resorts (MLCO) with 5,943 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 72.89%. Apr-25 8 calls and 11/8 weekly 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.00. Earnings are expected on November 5th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MLCO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.