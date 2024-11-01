Melco Resorts call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Melco Resorts (MLCO) with 5,943 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 72.89%. Apr-25 8 calls and 11/8 weekly 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.00. Earnings are expected on November 5th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MLCO:
- Macau reports October casino revenue up 6.6% to 20.79B patacas
- Melco Resorts Schedules Q3 Financial Results Announcement
- Melco Resorts price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Susquehanna
- Bet On It: Diamond Sports and FanDuel reach naming rights agreement
- Melco Resorts downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.