Melco (MLCO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Melco Resorts (MLCO) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 11.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +90.91%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total segment operating revenues- Mocha and Other : $28.6 million versus $26.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.

: $28.6 million versus $26.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change. Total segment operating revenues- Altira Macau : $25.6 million versus $28.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.

: $25.6 million versus $28.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change. Total segment operating revenues- City of Dreams : $672.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $681.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

: $672.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $681.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%. Total segment operating revenues- Studio City : $375.3 million versus $387.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $375.3 million versus $387.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Total segment operating revenues- City of Dreams Manila : $110.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.

: $110.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%. Total segment operating revenues- City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other : $85.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.2%.

: $85.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.2%. Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other : $5.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.92 million.

: $5.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.92 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Studio City : $104.67 million compared to the $104.97 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $104.67 million compared to the $104.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams Manila : $41.26 million compared to the $32.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $41.26 million compared to the $32.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams : $206.88 million versus $200.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $206.88 million versus $200.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other : $23.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.94 million.

: $23.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.94 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: $-28.46 million versus $-28.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Melco have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

