Melco (MLCO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Melco Resorts (MLCO) reported $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +155.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Daily Rate - City of Dreams Manila : $164.00 versus $163.50 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $164.00 versus $163.50 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue Per Available Room - City of Dreams Manila : $156.00 versus $158.53 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $156.00 versus $158.53 estimated by two analysts on average. Occupancy Rate - City of Dreams Manila : 95% compared to the 97% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 95% compared to the 97% average estimate based on two analysts. Total segment operating revenues- Mocha and Other : $27.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

: $27.9 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.1%. Total segment operating revenues- Altira Macau : $28.3 million versus $27.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.

: $28.3 million versus $27.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Total segment operating revenues- City of Dreams : $710.5 million compared to the $672.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.

: $710.5 million compared to the $672.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year. Total segment operating revenues- Studio City : $388.2 million versus $372.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $388.2 million versus $372.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Total segment operating revenues- City of Dreams Manila : $98.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $98.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

: $98.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $98.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.6%. Total segment operating revenues- Cyprus Operations : $72.3 million versus $61.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.2% change.

: $72.3 million versus $61.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.2% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other : $5.21 million compared to the $6.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5.21 million compared to the $6.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Altira Macau : $0.84 million versus $-0.31 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $0.84 million versus $-0.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams: $225.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $188.99 million.

Shares of Melco have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

