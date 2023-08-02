Melco International Development (MDEVF) Price Target Increased by 10.60% to 1.64

The average one-year price target for Melco International Development (OTC:MDEVF) has been revised to 1.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.60% from the prior estimate of 1.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.35 to a high of 1.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Melco International Development. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDEVF is 0.32%, a decrease of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.77% to 121,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 30,647K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 23,654K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,235K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 6,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,910K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDEVF by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.