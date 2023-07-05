MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN (200) Price Target Increased by 5.27% to 12.83

The average one-year price target for MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN (200) has been revised to 12.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 12.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.00 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.26% from the latest reported closing price of 7.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in MELCO INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMEN. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 200 is 0.32%, a decrease of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.84% to 121,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 30,647K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 23,654K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,235K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 6,130K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,910K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 200 by 0.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.