Melbourne Enterprises Reports Strong Half-Year Gains

Melbourne Enterprises Limited has reported an encouraging set of unaudited interim financial results for the six months ending March 31, 2024, with a significant rise in profit before taxation to HK$27,787,000 from HK$7,771,000 in the previous year. The increase is primarily attributed to a reduction in operating costs and administrative expenses, alongside a decrease in the loss from the fair value of investment properties compared to the same period last year. Shareholders will be pleased with the earnings per share jump to HK$0.76 from HK$0.02, signaling a robust half-year performance for the company.

