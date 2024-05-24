Melbourne Enterprises Declares HKD 1.8 Interim Dividend

Melbourne Enterprises Limited (HK:0158) has released an update.

Melbourne Enterprises Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 1.8 per share for the financial year ending on 30th September 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend to be paid on 8th July 2024, after the book closes from 24th June to 26th June 2024. This financial update is likely to interest shareholders and investors looking for the latest developments in dividend distributions.

