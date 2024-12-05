Melbana Energy Revises FY24 Compliance Report

Melbana Energy Limited (AU:MAY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Melbana Energy Limited has announced a correction to its FY24 Appendix 4G, addressing errors related to compliance reporting and missing website links. The company clarified that its audit and risk committee’s composition did not meet full compliance, rectifying the issue in the revised document. This update reflects Melbana’s commitment to accurate corporate governance disclosures, crucial for investor confidence.

For further insights into AU:MAY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.