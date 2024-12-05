News & Insights

Melbana Energy Revises FY24 Compliance Report

December 05, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Melbana Energy Limited (AU:MAY) has released an update.

Melbana Energy Limited has announced a correction to its FY24 Appendix 4G, addressing errors related to compliance reporting and missing website links. The company clarified that its audit and risk committee’s composition did not meet full compliance, rectifying the issue in the revised document. This update reflects Melbana’s commitment to accurate corporate governance disclosures, crucial for investor confidence.

