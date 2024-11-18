Melbana Energy AGM Resolutions Passed Amid First Strike

Melbana Energy Limited (AU:MAY) has released an update.

Melbana Energy Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed, despite receiving a ‘first strike’ against the 2024 Remuneration Report, as over 25% of votes opposed it. This development may interest investors monitoring shareholder sentiment and corporate governance at Melbana Energy.

