Melbana Energy AGM Resolutions Passed Amid First Strike

November 18, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Melbana Energy Limited (AU:MAY) has released an update.

Melbana Energy Limited announced that all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were passed, despite receiving a ‘first strike’ against the 2024 Remuneration Report, as over 25% of votes opposed it. This development may interest investors monitoring shareholder sentiment and corporate governance at Melbana Energy.

