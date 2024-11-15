Meiwu Technology Reports Significant Cash Reduction

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has released an update.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s latest unaudited financial statements reveal a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $16 million at the end of 2023 to $3 million by mid-2024, highlighting a significant shift in their financial position. Additionally, their total assets have slightly decreased from $20.6 million to $20 million, and their total liabilities have decreased by a small margin. Investors and market watchers may find this financial snapshot crucial for assessing Meiwu Technology’s current market standing.

