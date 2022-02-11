Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shareholders have endured a 87% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 87% in that time. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. Meiwu Technology may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 56% in the last 90 days. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Meiwu Technology isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Meiwu Technology grew its revenue by 224% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 87% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:WNW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

This free interactive report on Meiwu Technology's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.8% in the last year, Meiwu Technology shareholders might be miffed that they lost 87%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 56% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Meiwu Technology (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

