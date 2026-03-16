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Meiwu Technology Company Stock Skyrockets 123% After Introduction Of New AI Insights Initiative

March 16, 2026 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is surging around 123 percent on Monday morning trading after the company introduced a strategic artificial intelligence insights initiative to explore the application of AI-assisted data analysis tools to support internal research coordination, product formulation analysis, and collaboration with external research partners.

The company's shares are currently trading at $4.03 on the Nasdaq, up 123.19 percent. The stock opened at $2.25 and has climbed as high as $4.18 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.95 to $4.18.

The initiative is expected to help the company in organizing and evaluating a growing body of research data, including formulation records, ingredient studies, and scientific publications related to skincare technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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