Meiwu Technology Company Stock Skyrockets 123% After Introduction Of New AI Insights Initiative

(RTTNews) - Stock of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) is surging around 123 percent on Monday morning trading after the company introduced a strategic artificial intelligence insights initiative to explore the application of AI-assisted data analysis tools to support internal research coordination, product formulation analysis, and collaboration with external research partners.

The company's shares are currently trading at $4.03 on the Nasdaq, up 123.19 percent. The stock opened at $2.25 and has climbed as high as $4.18 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.95 to $4.18.

The initiative is expected to help the company in organizing and evaluating a growing body of research data, including formulation records, ingredient studies, and scientific publications related to skincare technologies.

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