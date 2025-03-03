Meiwu Technology Company Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Non-Compliance

Meiwu Technology Company received Nasdaq notification for not meeting minimum bid price requirements, with options to regain compliance by August 2025.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited announced that it has received a notification from Nasdaq stating that its ordinary shares have consistently traded below the $1 minimum bid price for 30 consecutive business days, which means it no longer meets Nasdaq's listing requirements. However, this notification does not immediately affect the listing status. The company has until August 26, 2025, to regain compliance, which it can achieve if its share price reaches $1 for at least 10 consecutive business days. If necessary, the company could also pursue a reverse stock split to meet the requirements. Meiwu, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, has shifted its business focus from selling food products to the skincare industry.

Full Release



Shenzhen, China, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (“WNW” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: WNW) announced today that on February 27, 2025, the Company received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that the minimum bid price per share for its ordinary shares has been below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and the Company therefore no longer meets the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).





The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until August 26, 2025, to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.





If the Company does not regain compliance during such 180-day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, provided that the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for Nasdaq except for Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and provide a written notice of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.







About Meiwu Technology Company Limited







Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018. Meiwu implemented a strategic transition of its business from online sales of selected high-quality food products and short message service to the skincare industry, and currently engages in the sale of the functional skincare products through Xiamen Chunshang Health Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chunshang Xiamen”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Meiwu in China.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.







Contact









Meiwu Technology Company Limited







Zhichao Yang





Email:



meiwuBS@usmeiwu.com





