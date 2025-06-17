Meiwu Technology Company Limited Collaborates with Shenzhen Zhinuo Weichuang to Enhance Brand Influence and Market Competitiveness

Meiwu Technology partners with Zhinuo Weichuang for marketing services to boost brand influence and competitiveness for one year.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited announced an agreement with Shenzhen Zhinuo Weichuang Technology Co., Ltd. to improve its brand influence and market competitiveness. This collaboration, lasting from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, involves Zhinuo Weichuang providing comprehensive marketing services aimed at enhancing Meiwu's brand exposure and market reach. The services include market research, strategic planning, operational support, and performance analysis linked to e-commerce platforms. The financial terms include an upfront service fee of RMB 1,000,000 and a monthly fee of RMB 200,000, with additional performance-based fees tied to conversion results. Meiwu Technology, incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, focuses on the skincare industry through its subsidiary in China.

Potential Positives

Meiwu Technology Company Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Zhinuo Weichuang Technology Co., Ltd., which is expected to enhance its brand influence and market competitiveness.

The partnership includes comprehensive marketing services that leverage digital marketing technologies, potentially leading to improved targeting and performance insights for the company's products.

Zhinuo Weichuang's involvement aims to expand Meiwu's market reach, both domestically and internationally, which could lead to increased sales opportunities.

The agreement features a performance-based, tiered fee structure linked to e-commerce conversion results, aligning costs with the company's success on major platforms.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of reliance on an external agency, Zhinuo Weichuang, for enhancing brand influence may indicate that the company lacks sufficient internal marketing capabilities.

The significant upfront and ongoing fees associated with the marketing services (RMB 1,000,000 upfront and monthly fees of RMB 200,000) could raise concerns about the allocation of company resources, particularly if the expected outcomes are not clearly guaranteed.

The statement includes numerous forward-looking risks and uncertainties, which may signal to investors a lack of confidence in achieving projected growth and market competitiveness.

FAQ

What is the new agreement between Meiwu Technology and Zhinuo Weichuang?

Meiwu Technology has partnered with Zhinuo Weichuang for comprehensive marketing services to enhance brand influence and market competitiveness.

What services will Zhinuo Weichuang provide to Meiwu Technology?

Zhinuo Weichuang will offer market research, strategic planning, ongoing operational services, and API connections for data analysis.

What is the duration of the agreement between Meiwu and Zhinuo Weichuang?

The agreement is effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

How much will Meiwu Technology pay for Zhinuo Weichuang's services?

Meiwu will pay a fixed fee of RMB 1,000,000 upfront and a monthly fee of RMB 200,000.

How will the performance-based fee structure work?

The fee structure is tiered and linked to conversion results across major e-commerce platforms like Taobao and JD.com.

Full Release



Shenzhen, China, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Company Limited (“WNW” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: WNW) announced today that today that it entered into an agreement with Shenzhen Zhinuo Weichuang Technology Co., Ltd.(“Zhinuo Weichuang”) to enhance the Company’s brand influence and market competitiveness.





Zhinuo Weichuang, based in Guangdong China, primarily engages in the research, development, and sale of technology products in the fields of smart technology, AI-driven finance, and the internet, as well as the provision of intelligent services and investment-related activities. The Company engaged Zhinuo Weichuang for its comprehensive marketing services for a term from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.





Through its resources across the entire internet, Zhinuo Weichuang aims to increase the Company’s brand exposure and strengthen market competitiveness, and enhance the brand’s premium. Leveraging digital marketing technologies and channel networks, Zhinuo Weichuang plans to assist the Company in the analysis of active user data, display data, and browsing behavior across both user and brand-facing channels. This approach will enable more precise targeting and performance insights for the Company’s products. Zhinuo Weichuang also aims to help expand the Company’s market reach across both domestic and international dimensions.





The parties have agreed on a comprehensive service and fee structure. This includes a fixed upfront service fee of RMB 1,000,000 and monthly services fee of RMB 200,000. Zhinuo Weichuang agreed to provide services including (i) market research, strategic planning, and account setup; (ii) ongoing basic operational services, covering content planning, account management, and data analysis; and (iii) API connections and data interface development. Parties also agreed to a performance-based, tiered fee structure linked to the conversion results across major e-commerce platforms such as Taobao, JD.com, Pinduoduo, Douyin, Kuaishou, and WeChat video channel stores.







About Meiwu Technology Company Limited







Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018. Meiwu implemented a strategic transition of its business from online sales of selected high-quality food products and short message service to the skincare industry, and currently engages in the sale of the functional skincare products through Xiamen Chunshang Health Technology Co., Ltd. (“Chunshang Xiamen”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Meiwu in China.







Safe Harbor Statement







Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.







