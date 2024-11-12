Meiwa Estate’s Impressive 1H FY03/25 Financial Performance

Meiwa Estate Co. Ltd. (JP:8869) has released an update.

Meiwa Estate Co. Ltd. reports a strong financial performance for the first half of FY03/25, with net sales and profits showing a significant year-on-year increase. The company maintains its full-year financial forecast and dividend plans, while making steady progress toward its Strategy 2027 goals. The Residential Development and Real Estate Agency businesses are on track, with sales contracts and materials meeting or exceeding targets.

For further insights into JP:8869 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.