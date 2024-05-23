Meituan Schedules Q1 2024 Financial Review

Meituan Dianping (HK:3690) has released an update.

Meituan has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on June 6, 2024, to review and approve the financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The meeting will address the latest unaudited financial figures and other business matters. The announcement comes with a disclaimer from the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited regarding the contents’ accuracy.

