Meituan Schedules AGM and Proposes New Mandates

Meituan Dianping (HK:3690) has released an update.

Meituan, a Cayman Islands-incorporated company with weighted voting rights, has announced its upcoming annual general meeting to be held in Beijing on June 14, 2024. Shareholders will consider the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of executive directors, and authorization for the Board to set director remuneration. Additionally, a mandate will be proposed to allow Directors to issue additional Class B Shares and other related securities.

For further insights into HK:3690 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.