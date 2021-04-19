US Markets

Meituan raises $6.59 billion in Hong Kong share sale -term sheet

April 20 (Reuters) - Meituan 3690.HK has raised $6.59 billion by pricing its shares at $HK273.80 each as part of a $10 billion equity and stock sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Chinese food delivery giant sold 187 million shares at HK$273.80 each in the deal finalised Tuesday.

The company had flagged the stock would be sold at $HK265 to $HK274 each when the deal launched Monday.

