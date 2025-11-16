Meituan (MPNGF) Price Target Increased by 10.01% to 18.83

The average one-year price target for Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF) has been revised to $18.83 / share. This is an increase of 10.01% from the prior estimate of $17.12 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.23 to a high of $42.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.93% from the latest reported closing price of $14.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meituan. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 11.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPNGF is 1.12%, an increase of 18.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.06% to 697,714K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,226K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,300K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPNGF by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70,417K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,468K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPNGF by 17.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 44,653K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,248K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPNGF by 22.48% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 43,842K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,499K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPNGF by 22.19% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 33,850K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,301K shares , representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPNGF by 8.16% over the last quarter.

