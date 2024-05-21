Meituan Dianping (MPNGF) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Meituan Dianping (MPNGF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Meituan Dianping to post earnings of CNH0.96 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH69.93 billion. Last quarter, Meituan Dianping beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH0.70 on estimates of CNH0.31. The stock rose by 4.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MPNGF stock has risen by 53.60%.

Is Meituan Dianping Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MPNGF stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $17.07, implying upside potential of 7.53% from current levels.

MPNGF shares have gained about 11.53% in the past six months.

About Meituan Dianping

Meituan Dianping is a Chinese investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides the platform which uses technology to connect consumers to merchants and offers diversified daily services including food delivery, in-store dining, hotel, and travel booking and other services. The company earns the majority of the revenue from the Food delivery segments which offers food ordering and delivery service through the Group’s platform.

