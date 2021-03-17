Meitu Buys More Bitcoin and Ether, Bringing Total Holdings to $90M
Hong Kong-listed software firm Meitu has announced new crypto currency investments, having already splurged $39.9 million on bitcoin and ether earlier this month.
- The company said Wednesday it has, through its subsidiary Miracle Vision, bought another 16,000 ETH valued at around $28.4 million and 386.086 BTC valued at approximately $21.6 million.
- All told, the company now has $50.4 million in ether and $39.5 million in bitcoin, bringing its combined crypto holdings to the equivalent of a little over $90 million.
- Meitu said the crypto assets had been bought for cash on the open market in transactions completed Wednesday.
- The bitcoin and ether are being held in secure custody with “renowned” cryptocurrency trading platforms, the firm said.
- The purchases were made under the terms of a board-approved investment plan that allows the company to invest in up to $100 million in cryptocurrencies.
- Cayman Islands-incorporated Meitu is a provider of image and video processing software.
