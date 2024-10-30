Meitec Group Reports Modest Growth Amid Profit Decline

Meitec (JP:9744) has released an update.

Meitec Group Holdings reported a 5.3% increase in net sales to 65,837 million yen for the first half of 2024, while operating profit rose by 4.6% to 9,020 million yen. Despite the growth in sales and operating profit, the profit attributable to owners of the parent declined by 3.7% to 5,538 million yen. The company also revised its performance forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a modest 5% increase in net sales.

