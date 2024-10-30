News & Insights

Stocks

Meitec Group Reports Modest Growth Amid Profit Decline

October 30, 2024 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meitec (JP:9744) has released an update.

Meitec Group Holdings reported a 5.3% increase in net sales to 65,837 million yen for the first half of 2024, while operating profit rose by 4.6% to 9,020 million yen. Despite the growth in sales and operating profit, the profit attributable to owners of the parent declined by 3.7% to 5,538 million yen. The company also revised its performance forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, projecting a modest 5% increase in net sales.

For further insights into JP:9744 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.