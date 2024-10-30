News & Insights

Stocks

Meitec Adjusts Dividend Forecast Amid Market Trends

October 30, 2024 — 10:55 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meitec (JP:9744) has released an update.

Meitec Group Holdings Inc. has revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to updated consolidated forecasts influenced by current market trends. The revised dividend per share is now expected to be 185 yen, showing a strategic adjustment in profit distribution.

For further insights into JP:9744 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEITF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.