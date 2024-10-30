Meitec Adjusts Dividend Forecast Amid Market Trends

Meitec (JP:9744) has released an update.

Meitec Group Holdings Inc. has revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to updated consolidated forecasts influenced by current market trends. The revised dividend per share is now expected to be 185 yen, showing a strategic adjustment in profit distribution.

