MeiraGTx Stock Gains 5% Over Narrower Loss In FY25, FDA Breakthrough Designation For AAV2-hAQP1

(RTTNews) - Stock of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) is rising about 5 percent on Thursday morning trading after the announcement of full-year 2025 financial results reporting narrower loss, and FDA's Breakthrough Designation for AAV2-hAQP1 treatment for Grade 2 and Grade 3 late xerostomia caused by radiotherapy for cancers of the upper aerodigestive tract.

The company's shares are currently trading at $8.04 on the Nasdaq, up 5.51 percent. The stock opened at $7.69 and has climbed as high as $8.54 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $4.55 to $9.73.

Loss declined to $114.2 million, or $1.42 a share, from $147.8 million, or $2.12 a share, last year.

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