MeiraGTx Sales Jump 1,133 Percent

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) increased sharply year-over-year in Q2 2025, but missed GAAP revenue estimates by 43.1%

Earnings per share (GAAP) was $(0.48).

Cash reserves (GAAP) were $34.4 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $101.0 million a year earlier.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

MeiraGTx Plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a biotechnology company specializing in gene therapies for neurodegenerative, ocular, and glandular disorders, released its second quarter results on August 14, 2025. The key news centered on a sizable year-over-year revenue gain (GAAP)—reflecting progress in manufacturing work for major partners—but results fell significantly short of estimates. The company reported GAAP revenue of $3.7 million against an expected $6.48 million. Earnings per share (GAAP) were $(0.48). Despite progress in its research and regulatory pipeline, Ongoing GAAP net losses and a sharp decline in cash reserves underscored continued financial pressures during the period.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.48) $(0.47) $(0.76) 37.0 % Revenue (GAAP) $3.7 million $6.48 million $0.3 million 1,133.3 % Net Loss (GAAP) $(38.8) million $(48.6) million -20.2 % R&D Expense $33.5 million $34.9 million -4.0 % Cash, Cash Equivalents & Restricted Cash $34.4 million $101.0 million (65.9 %)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

MeiraGTx Plc develops gene therapies to address complex diseases impacting the nervous system, eyes, and salivary glands. Its core business focuses on designing, manufacturing, and advancing gene-based medicines through clinical trials into commercial use. The company has invested heavily in specialized production sites, giving it tight control over product quality and the ability to scale both in-house and for third parties.

Recently, MeiraGTx has centered its strategy around three pillars: developing its clinical pipeline, expanding its manufacturing capabilities, and deepening partnerships with larger pharmaceutical companies. Success depends on pushing drug candidates through clinical milestones, achieving regulatory approvals, and securing milestone payments from collaboration agreements. Control of manufacturing is particularly important in gene therapy, where product customizability and quality are crucial differentiators. MeiraGTx owns specialized facilities in London and Shannon.

Quarter in Review: Operations, Pipeline, and Financial Performance

Service revenue (GAAP) grew substantially year-over-year in Q2 2025. However, it sharply missed expectations, with GAAP revenue of $3.691 million falling short of analysts' estimate of $6.48 million. Service revenue growth was almost entirely attributed to progress in process performance qualification (PPQ) services. These are detailed tests required to prove the consistency and safety of manufacturing processes for regulatory filings. The company noted, "Service revenue (GAAP) was $3.7 million, compared to $0.3 million a year earlier." The $3.4 million increase was due to progress in PPQ services under the asset purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. ​" Despite the year-over-year jump, the revenue figure (GAAP) still fell short of what analysts expected by $2.79 million.

Investment in research and development (R&D) remained high, totaling $33.5 million. Research and development expenses were $33.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $34.9 million a year earlier. This reduction was mainly due to cost transfers associated with partnered programs now led by Johnson & Johnson. Meanwhile, general and administrative costs, covering legal, payroll, and accounting, increased modestly to $12.3 million (GAAP). A favorable foreign currency gain of $8.6 million (GAAP) was recognized, driven by currency movements between the U.S. dollar and British pound/euro, partially offsetting ongoing expenses. The net loss (GAAP) improved to $(38.8) million compared to $(48.6) million a year earlier.

MeiraGTx continued making notable strides in clinical and regulatory advancement. The lead programs include AAV2-hAQP1, a gene therapy for radiation-induced xerostomia (chronic dry mouth after head and neck radiation), which finalized agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its primary outcome and trial design. The therapy is now in a pivotal phase 2 trial, with completion of high-dose enrollment targeted for the fourth quarter and a potential filing for marketing approval by late 2026. Another notable program, AAV-GAD for Parkinson’s disease, secured RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy) designation from the FDA, which can accelerate the review process. Also advancing rapidly, AAV-AIPL1 for childhood blindness (LCA4) produced data published in The Lancet showing all treated children gained vision, with filings for commercial use planned late in the year.

The quarter also marked progress in cementing manufacturing leadership. The company’s two main production facilities—the London site and the campus in Shannon, Ireland—each completed major regulatory inspections. The Shannon plant added viral vector manufacturing to its license this February, making it the first such facility in Ireland authorized for use in clinical-trial material. These regulatory achievements are vital, as they support MeiraGTx’s ability to deliver clinical and commercial-scale supplies for both new medicines and partners' needs. Management highlighted these as key accomplishments, "MeiraGTx has built the most comprehensive manufacturing capabilities in the industry, with 5 facilities globally, including two that are licensed for GMP viral vector production"

Strategic partnerships remain central to MeiraGTx’s business model. The collaboration with Johnson & Johnson is of particular financial importance, tying future revenue to key manufacturing and regulatory milestones. MeiraGTx will become eligible for up to $285 million in payments upon the first commercial sales of bota-vec in the US and EU, as well as manufacturing tech transfer. The company also entered a major joint venture with Hologen during the quarter. This collaboration, focused on the AAV-GAD program and central nervous system drug development, is backed by $200 million in upfront funding and further potential investments. MeiraGTx will hold a 30 % stake, lead clinical and manufacturing work, and possibly benefit from Hologen’s generative artificial intelligence technology to optimize new drug development and manufacturing workflows.

Operational metrics show both the progress and ongoing financial risks MeiraGTx faces. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (GAAP) were $34.4 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $101.0 million a year earlier. An additional $17 million arrived after quarter-close, and the company expects the rest of the Hologen partnership proceeds later in the year. While management states it has "sufficient capital to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027" this outlook is dependent on incoming partnership cash and successful achievement of key milestones. On the balance sheet, shareholders’ equity declined sharply due to continued operating losses. Outstanding debt stands at $75.0 million, with repayment due in August 2026. There is also an increased share count, from an average of 64.38 million shares a year earlier to 80.59 million, signaling some recent dilution as the company sought new capital.

Product Developments, Partnerships, and Regulatory Milestones

In its pipeline, MeiraGTx’s therapies employ viral vectors, engineered viruses that deliver the therapeutic gene to targeted cells. Its AAV2-hAQP1 program, using a vector to restore salivary gland function, advanced its pivotal Phase 2 trial after aligning with the FDA on trial endpoints. The company expects trial completion in high-dose cohorts by the end of the year, and targets a license application in late 2026. Manufacturing for this program will occur entirely in-house, from viral vector production to clinical supply, leveraging the company’s core manufacturing strength.

For neurodegenerative diseases, the AAV-GAD therapy for Parkinson’s disease received RMAT designation. This status from the FDA can speed both development and review of therapies addressing serious conditions with unmet needs. Backed by positive data across three trials, the company aims to launch a Phase 3 study in the second half of 2025, with AI-enabled imaging support through its partnership with Hologen. The joint venture, Hologen Neuro AI Ltd, will channel $200 million in upfront cash, up to $230 million more for future central nervous system programs, and generative AI capabilities for accelerated drug and manufacturing development.

In inherited retinal diseases, MeiraGTx’s AAV-AIPL1 candidate for LCA4 (Leber congenital amaurosis type 4) demonstrated substantial success, with all eleven treated children showing improved vision—including gains in children previously blind at birth—based on data published in February 2025. Marketing approval applications in the U.K. and the U.S. are planned for the end of the year. This program also benefits from orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations, which offer incentives like extended market exclusivity and possibly faster review processes.

The company’s manufacturing achievements play a critical operational role. Regulatory agencies in the U.K. and Ireland renewed licenses and expanded manufacturing permissions—London for ongoing investigational drug production, and Shannon for viral vector manufacture and release testing. These developments, together with the commercial supply agreement for bota-vec under the Johnson & Johnson collaboration, lay a foundation for future revenue as products move through late-stage trials, regulatory review, and potential launch. Over 90% of inflammation-related adverse events in late-stage trials were mild.

Outlook and What to Watch

MeiraGTx did not provide formal forward revenue or earnings guidance for the coming quarter or year. Management stated it expects current cash combined with anticipated partnership receipts, particularly from Hologen, will be sufficient to fund operations into 2027. This projection depends critically on the receipt of new partnership cash and successful achievement of major clinical and regulatory milestones. The most financially significant potential inflows are the $285 million in milestone payments from Johnson & Johnson and staged funding from Hologen for development-stage programs and manufacturing advances.

Looking ahead, several milestones will determine both scientific and financial progress. Investors should focus on progress in regulatory filings—particularly for AAV-AIPL1 in LCA4 and bota-vec commercialization with Johnson & Johnson. Enrollment and data readouts from the pivotal RIX trial are expected next year, and the AAV-GAD Phase 3 trial is on the calendar for launch in the second half. Any delay or underperformance in these programs could directly impact cash timing and future funding needs. As of the current period, MGTX does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.