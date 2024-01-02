MeiraGTx (MGTX) Stock Surges 35% in a Month: Here's Why

MeiraGTx Holdings plc MGTX is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing potentially curative treatments for patients living with serious diseases.

The company has six gene therapy programs in clinical development, which are being developed to target ocular indications, salivary gland conditions and neurodegenerative diseases. Management is also evaluating several gene therapy programs in preclinical development targeting other diseases like oncology and metabolic diseases.

Since last month, shares of MeiraGTx have soared 34.5% compared with the industry’s 10.0% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This upside came after management entered into an asset purchase agreement (APA) with Johnson & Johnson JNJ last month to sell the remaining rights in the rare disease gene therapy botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec) for up to $415 million. Bota-vec is currently being evaluated in a late-stage study to treat X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), a rare genetic disease that causes blindness in men.

This deal with J&J is an extension of the strategic collaboration between the two companies in 2019 to develop gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, one of which is bota-vec. MeiraGTx is also developing two other gene therapy candidates, namely AAV-CNGB3 and AAV-CNGA3, for treating achromatopsia (ACHM) caused by mutations in the CNGB3 and CNGA3, respectively.

Per the terms of APA, MeiraGTx will receive $130 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments, including $65 million at the time of signing the agreement and another $65 million in milestone payments receivable on separate occasions before this year’s end. In addition, MeiraGTx is eligible to receive an additional $285 million in cash payments from J&J upon first commercial sales of bota-vec in the United States and Europe and manufacturing technology transfer.

The above transaction is likely to help MeiraGTx monetize the potential future royalties and milestone payments related to bota-vec ahead of the therapy’s commercial roll-out. Management expects that the current cash balance, combined with the initial $130 million payments from J&J, will help MeiraGTx fund its business operations into mid-2026. The current cash balance also includes the recently received $30-million equity investment from Sanofi SNY.

The money received from Sanofi is part of a strategic investment announced in October 2023. Per the transaction terms, Sanofi has the right of first negotiation (ROFN) to use MeiraGTx’s Riboswitch gene regulation technology for programs in immunology and inflammation, central nervous disorders and GLP-1 and other gut peptides for metabolic diseases. The Sanofi deal also includes the xerostomia program.

With no marketed products in its portfolio, MeiraGTx is entirely dependent on the successful development of its investigational gene therapies. Any pipeline/regulatory setbacks will mar the company’s growth prospects. Collaborations with pharma big-wigs like Sanofi and J&J will help the company fund its pipeline development. The funding received from these companies will help MGTX, which is evaluating its wholly-owned gene therapy candidates for RPE65 deficiency, xerostomia and Parkinson’s disease in respective phase I/II studies.

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC Price

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC price | MeiraGTx Holdings PLC Quote

Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

MeiraGTx currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). A better-ranked stock in the overall healthcare sector is CytomX Therapeutics CTMX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ 2023 have improved from a loss of 37 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. During the same period, the loss estimates per share for 2024 have narrowed from 51 cents to 6 cents. Shares of CytomX have lost 3.7% in the past year.

CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the estimates on one occasion. On average, the company witnessed an average surprise of 45.44%. In the last reported quarter, CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings beat estimates by 123.53%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.