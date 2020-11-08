MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

A week ago, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Sales crushed expectations at US$5.1m, beating expectations by 461%. MeiraGTx Holdings reported a statutory loss of US$0.17 per share, which - although not amazing - was much smaller than the analysts predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on MeiraGTx Holdings after the latest results. NasdaqGS:MGTX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from MeiraGTx Holdings' four analysts is for revenues of US$10.4m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 44% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are forecast to balloon 82% to US$2.62 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.97m and losses of US$2.99 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 6.3% to US$32.43, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on MeiraGTx Holdings' valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic MeiraGTx Holdings analyst has a price target of US$45.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 44% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 191% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 20% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that MeiraGTx Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for MeiraGTx Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for MeiraGTx Holdings (1 is significant!) that you need to take into consideration.

