MeiraGTx Holdings (FRA:328) Price Target Increased by 7.31% to 23.74

The average one-year price target for MeiraGTx Holdings (FRA:328) has been revised to 23.74 / share. This is an increase of 7.31% from the prior estimate of 22.13 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.96 to a high of 42.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 447.09% from the latest reported closing price of 4.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeiraGTx Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 9.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 328 is 0.13%, an increase of 55.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.83% to 39,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,331K shares representing 19.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares, representing an increase of 38.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 328 by 107.47% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 6,641K shares representing 11.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,671K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,106K shares, representing an increase of 33.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 328 by 89.36% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 4,079K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing an increase of 63.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 328 by 119.86% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,458K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares, representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 328 by 83.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.