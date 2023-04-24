MeiraGTx Holdings (FRA:328) Price Target Decreased by 5.64% to 22.45

The average one-year price target for MeiraGTx Holdings (FRA:328) has been revised to 22.45 / share. This is an decrease of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 23.80 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.67 to a high of 35.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 373.72% from the latest reported closing price of 4.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in MeiraGTx Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 328 is 0.11%, an increase of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.29% to 31,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,963K shares representing 14.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 6,641K shares representing 13.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,899K shares, representing an increase of 56.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 328 by 75.62% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,106K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,700K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 328 by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Prosight Management holds 1,634K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 32.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 328 by 16.84% over the last quarter.

