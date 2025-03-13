MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $MGTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS ($MGTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.50 per share, beating estimates of -$0.57 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $21,390,000, beating estimates of $1,530,000 by $19,860,000.

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS insiders have traded $MGTX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDRIA FORBES (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $305,342 .

. RICHARD GIROUX (CFO & COO) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $150,960

MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of MEIRAGTX HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

