MeiraGTx Holdings Climbs On Asset Purchase Agreement With Janssen Pharma

December 21, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) shares are gaining more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced an asset purchase agreement with Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (J&J) for a total of up to $415 million.

As per the agreement it plans to purchase the remaining interests in botaretigene sparoparvovec or bota-vec for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa or XLRP, as well as a commercial supply agreement and a technology transfer agreement for bota-vec manufacturing.

MeiraGTx will receive $130 million in upfront and near-term milestone payments as part of the agreement. Further, it will get an additional $285 million, upon first commercial sales of bota-vec in U.S. and EU and manufacturing technology transfer.

Currently, MGTX shares are at $5.80, up 18.13 percent from the previous close of $4.91 on a volume of 534,201.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
