Markets
MGTX

MeiraGTx: FDA Grants Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation To AAV-GAD

May 09, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) announced that the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to AAV-GAD for the treatment of Parkinsons disease not adequately controlled with anti-Parkinsonian medications. The RMAT was awarded following the presentation to the FDA of positive data from 3 clinical studies.

The company noted that RMAT designation includes the benefits of the Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations, allows frequent regulatory interactions with the FDA, and potential routes to accelerated approval and Priority Review.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MGTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.