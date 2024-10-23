News & Insights

Meiko Network Japan Proposes Governance Amendments

October 23, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. (JP:4668) has released an update.

Meiko Network Japan Co., Ltd. has proposed amendments to its Articles of Incorporation to allow more flexibility in the operation of its General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors. The changes, set to be discussed at the upcoming annual meeting, aim to modify the roles of convocation and chairperson to predetermined representative directors. These adjustments are intended to streamline the company’s executive processes.

