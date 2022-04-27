Meiji Yasuda Life plans to boost yen bond holdings this year

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, Japan's third-largest private life insurance firm, said on Wednesday it plans to increase its holdings of domestic bonds in the current year.

The insurer expects long-term interest rates to rise towards the end of the year, a top investment planning executive said.

The company aims to reduce risks by selling domestic shares, while actively increase investments in foreign credit assets as well as overseas investment trusts for better returns.

