Meier Tobler Group (SIX:MTG) Price Target Decreased by 19.23% to 42.84

The average one-year price target for Meier Tobler Group (SIX:MTG) has been revised to 42.84 / share. This is an decrease of 19.23% from the prior estimate of 53.04 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.09% from the latest reported closing price of 31.25 / share.

Meier Tobler Group Maintains 3.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meier Tobler Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTG is 0.01%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.70% to 137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTG by 0.67% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 20K shares.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.