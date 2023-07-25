MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A Discloses $385.99K Position in Trane Technologies (TT)

Fintel reports that MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,364.69K shares of Trane Technologies PLC (TT) valued at $385.99K.

In their previous filing dated April 24, 2023 they reported 2,676.69K shares, a decrease of 11.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.35%, an increase of 6.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 222,425K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,953K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,392K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,094K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 2.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,345K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 1.90% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,073K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares, representing a decrease of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 14.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,766K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,685K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 2.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

