MEI Pharma Promotes COO David Urso To Succeed Daniel Gold As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) announced Friday that, in connection with the Company's previously announced succession plan, Daniel Gold's tenure as the president and chief executive officer of MEI will end on June 2, 2023.

The Company's board of directors has appointed David Urso as his successor. Urso, who joined the Company in 2014 and has been serving as the company's chief operating officer since 2018, will also join the board of directors.

Gold will remain on MEI's board, where he will continue to share his extensive knowledge and experience with the company. He joined the company as CEO in 2010.

Urso joined MEI Pharma in April 2014 with nearly two decades of experience in the life science industry as a senior vice president and general counsel. In July 2018, he was appointed MEI's chief operating officer.

Previously, Urso was chief operating officer and general counsel at Tioga Pharmaceuticals, a privately held drug development company he co-founded in 2005.

