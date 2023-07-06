MEI Pharma (MEIP) Price Target Increased by 30.95% to 37.40

The average one-year price target for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been revised to 37.40 / share. This is an increase of 30.95% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 474.50% from the latest reported closing price of 6.51 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in MEI Pharma. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEIP is 0.04%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 50,406K shares. The put/call ratio of MEIP is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Anson Funds Management holds 13,251K shares representing 198.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,618K shares, representing an increase of 19.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEIP by 16.33% over the last quarter.
Tang Capital Management holds 5,163K shares representing 77.50% ownership of the company.
Acadian Asset Management holds 4,758K shares representing 71.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,022K shares representing 60.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Boxer Capital holds 2,913K shares representing 43.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
MEI Pharma Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.
