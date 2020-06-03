MEI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.88, changing hands as high as $33.75 per share. Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEI's low point in its 52 week range is $21.76 per share, with $41.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.72.

