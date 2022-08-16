MEI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.62, changing hands as high as $43.69 per share. Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEI's low point in its 52 week range is $33.91 per share, with $49.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.52.

